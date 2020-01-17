Search

Advanced search

'Emotive' inquiry into 600 homes plans at medieval castle closes

PUBLISHED: 15:02 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 17 January 2020

Standing are those people who wanted to speak at the inquiry into the development of land west of the Knights Hill village, South Wootton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Standing are those people who wanted to speak at the inquiry into the development of land west of the Knights Hill village, South Wootton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Final arguments for and against controversial plans to build 600 homes at a medieval castle were heard at an "emotive" inquiry into the proposed development.

A sign protesting at the proposed Knights Hill development Picture: Chris BishopA sign protesting at the proposed Knights Hill development Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk Council rejected developers Whistle Wood and Reffley Wood's vision to build on land west of Knights Hill Village, outside South Wootton, near King's Lynn, in March.

The developers appealed the decision, prompting a four-day planning inquiry on the scheme.

And on Friday, January 17, the developer and the council had their final chance to put their cases to the government's inspector, Roisin Barrett, who will make a recommendation to the secretary of state ahead of his decision on the appeal outcome.

READ MORE: Knights Hill public inquiry begins

Representatives of the West Norfolk Council at the inquiry into the development of land west of the Knights Hill village, South Wootton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRepresentatives of the West Norfolk Council at the inquiry into the development of land west of the Knights Hill village, South Wootton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tim Leader, on behalf of the council, told the inquiry harm could be avoided to the "striking, isolated location" by moving the development further back.

"The castle was designed to facilitate views," he said. "The development would sever the lodge from its local context.

And Mr Leader described the developer's claim that the scheme would "help solve some sort of crisis in the delivery of affordable housing" as "nonsense".

He told the inquiry the developer had measured the need for affordable housing incorrectly.

You may also want to watch:

"The problem is a serious one but the treatment of it has been entirely superficial," he added.

READ MORE: Development would harm historic landscape around ancient castle, inquiry told

"The existing proposals are simply not good enough. It is insensitive, it should be rejected and it should be reworked."

Antony Crean QC, on behalf of the developer, said: "The central question is whether the proposals are in line with the local plan. It is important this site comes forward for housing development as soon as possible."

He told the inquiry the life chances of children who do not have a home to live in were worse than their peers, and said: "They suffer more illness and injury, their educational attainment is lower, they're more likely to commit crimes and more likely to have mental health problems.

"It is unacceptable that any right thinking persons should not want to address this issue as a matter of the highest priority."

And he said harm caused by the development was minimal.

After the inquiry closed at 11.20am, Ms Barrett thanked the council, advocates and the public for participating in what she called an "emotive" process.

The deadline for her report to be submitted to the secretary of state for housing is Saturday, April 4.

READ MORE: New homes would cause "minimal damage" inquiry told

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

SIGNINGS: Farke delivers the inside track on City’s transfer strategy

Norwich City made Hertha Berlin midfielder Ondrej Duda their first signing of the transfer window Picture Norwich City FC

COLNEY RECAP: Norwich City v Bournemouth - Huge fitness boost for Canaries

Teemu Pukki has missed Norwich City's last three league and cup games with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It just doesn’t feel safe’ - Neighbours’ footpath fear following city knife attack

Nathan Murphy (top right) was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture Peter Walsh/NathanMurphy

Heartbroken couples offered £2,000 wedding discount deal

The Dial House is offering accomodation to couples who lost out due to the Lenwade house Hotel closure. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists