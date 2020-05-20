Search

Advanced search

Council discuss funding bid in private during first virtual cabinet meeting

PUBLISHED: 17:58 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 20 May 2020

West Norfolk Council retreated into private session after its first virtual public meeting lasted just nine minutes. Photo: Archant/YouTube/Zoom

West Norfolk Council retreated into private session after its first virtual public meeting lasted just nine minutes. Photo: Archant/YouTube/Zoom

Archant

A Norfolk council has retreated into private session after its first virtual public meeting lasted just nine minutes.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (KLWNBC) held its first remote cabinet meeting since the lockdown began this afternoon, Wednesday, May 20.

And the meeting, held via teleconferencing software Zoom, and broadcast live on the council’s YouTube channel, saw cabinet members gather to discuss an exempt item on the King’s Lynn Future High Streets Fund, after the government last year invited councils to bid for a slice of a £675m funding pot to revitalise high streets up and down the UK.

READ MORE: Will lockdown rules impact local democracy and accountability of our councils?

A survey on the town’s high street revealed almost 40pc were dissatisfied with what was on offer, with residents keen for empty buildings to be refurbished and let out as pop-up shops.

If an agenda item is deemed exempt, the council is entitled to discuss the matter in private.

Legislation on local government openness and accountability sets out the rules around exemptions.

You may also want to watch:

To qualify as exempt, a matter for discussion must, for example, reveal an individual’s identity, relate to financial or business affairs (including of the council), or be connected to investigation or prosecution of crime - amid others.

READ MORE: Could £675m high street funding pot be the answer to town centre woes?

Deputy council leader Elizabeth Nockolds (Cons) asked the cabinet “to consider excluding the public from the meeting for consideration of the item below on the grounds that it involves the likely disclosure of exempt information, and the public interest in maintaining the exemption outweighs the public interest in disclosing the information”.

After the motion was passed, council leader Brian Long (Cons), said: “Unfortunately this item does need to be dealt with in private, so I would ask if we could now end the YouTube livestream.”

The public meeting began at 3.13pm and ended at 3.22pm.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Long said: “We’re talking about people’s private business and people who are other than the council, so it’s not public information. That needs to be dealt with below the line.

“In normal meetings that we hold in normal circumstances, if we get to an item on the agenda we have to deal with without the press and public involved, we would also go below the line.”

And he added: “I look forward to the point that detail on this bid can be made public.”

READ MORE: Pledge to improve town centre as polls show 39pc of shoppers ‘dissatisfied’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 which has left a cyclist with life-changing injuries. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24