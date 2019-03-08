Search

Fate of next controversial 'Kissed on the Roof' event to be decided today

PUBLISHED: 08:38 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 11 September 2019

Rooftop Gardens, Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Rooftop Gardens, Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

Organisers of a controversial series of music events will discover today if their latest instalment in October can go ahead.

Events under the 'Kissed On The Roof' banner in Norwich and Gorleston earlier in the year have proved contentious, attracting swathes of noise complaints from neighbours.

One held at the Rooftop Gardens in Norwich held over the May bank holiday weekend led to a host of complaints to both the police and the council, which also saw a petition circulated against open air music events in residential areas.

And more recently, an event at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston came under fire after reportedly drowning out a community talent competition at the town bandstand.

The next scheduled event is due to be held on Saturday, October 26, and is touted to run until 2.30am; though this time around amplified music would be confined to the inside of the building.

However, the event hinges on Norwich City Council granting a temporary events licence to the Rose Lane venue, which could prove a tall order with both the police and the council's own environmental protection team expressing concern over the previous complaints.

You may also want to watch:

It is therefore likely that should the event be allowed to go ahead, it would be under a strict set of conditions relating to noise levels.

In her response to the application, Michelle Bartram, licensing officer for Norfolk Constabulary said: "I feel that this TEN needs to be closely scrutinised by the city council to reduce the impact to the local community."

Alick Miles, of the council's environmental protection team, said the team would be objecting to the application, again citing noise grounds.

His response reads; "Previous events earlier this year at the Rooftop Garden resulted in numerous complaints from people living in surrounding properties who were subjected to prolonged periods of loud amplified music."

Following complaints over the previous event in May, Glenn Walker, operations manager at the Rooftop Garden, insisted the venue does all it can to minimise its impact on those living nearby.

He said: "We do everything in our power to be good neighbours and desperately do not want to upset anybody."

The licensing sub committee meets at 10.15am this morning, Wednesday, September 11.

