‘Disappointing’ - council leader planning to scrap climate role criticised
PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 September 2020
The leader of a council which has repeatedly refused to declare a climate emergency plans to scrap a cabinet role with responsibility for the environment.
The leader of a council which has repeatedly refused to declare a climate emergency plans to scrap a cabinet role with responsibility for the environment.
