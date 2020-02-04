Search

Advanced search

Go-ahead for town transport plan

PUBLISHED: 17:39 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 04 February 2020

Light trails created by traffic heading out of King's Lynn via the South Gate. Picture: Ian Burt

Light trails created by traffic heading out of King's Lynn via the South Gate. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A transport strategy to manage congestion as a town develops was today backed by councillors.

West Norfolk council's ruling cabinet has endorsed the blueprint for King's Lynn, which has taken two years to draw up.

Proposals range from minor changes, like tweaking traffic light timings, to major long-term projects for which funding is not yet available, such as dualling part of the A149 and re-routing London Road around the South Gate - which was first proposed more than 10 years ago.

Last week, councillors on West Norfolk's regeneration and development panel said they could not "wholly endorse" the strategy, because it was "not clearly defined".

In a recommendation to cabinet, they added: "They felt it needed work to envisage future scenarios which the transport strategy could address."

But councillors on the seven-strong cabinet heard the document was a work in progress, which was expected to evolve.

Addressing them, Labour councillor Charles Joyce said a parkway station was needed to help curb congestion in Lynn. But the report said this had been precluded on grounds of cost.

Earlier, councillors rejected two separate motions from councillors Alexandra Kemp and Francis Bone, calling for Harding's Way to remain a bus and cycle route along its entirety.

Councillors heard there were short, medium and long-term options in the report in the strategy, before agreeing to recommend it to full council.

Short-term options include reviewing the timings of traffic lights around the town centre, a campaign to encourage more children to walk to school, increased parking around King's Lynn ferry and improvements to cycle lanes.

Medium-term options focus on increased use of Harding's Way by buses, along with "additional traffic" and re-designing the town centre one-way system.

The South Gate could be made traffic-free by diverting London Road into the adjacent park, providing two lanes in each direction.

The report says the A149 could be dualled up to Knights Hill to include a "crawler lane", while the link road proposed for the West Winch development is also included. The strategy will now go before the full council for final approval.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Man who died after Mercedes crashed into tree is named

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agrciulture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Go-ahead for town transport plan

Light trails created by traffic heading out of King's Lynn via the South Gate. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24