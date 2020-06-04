Search

Town hall will be lit up for Black Lives Matter

PUBLISHED: 13:34 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 04 June 2020

King's Lynn Town Hall lit up for key workers Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher

A town hall will be lit up tonight to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

West Norfolk council has previously lit up the building to show support for NHS and key workers.

It tweeted: “Tonight King’s Lynn Town Hall will be lit up purple in support of Black Lives Matter. Last week was the last clap for carers, where we showed support and solidarity for our key workers. This week we show support and solidarity against racism of any kind.”

It comes before a rally at 2pm on Saturday, which has been moved from the town hall to The Walks because of the numbers expected to attend.

Black Lives Matter is the global banner for solidarity against racism after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis, in America, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck. The officer has been charged with third degree murder.

Protests have erupted across the world. Thirteen people were arrested last night as demonstrators clashed with police in Downing Street.

More than 10,000 have been arrested amid widespread rioting in America.

