Go ahead expected for new cinema plan

Artist impression of the proposed new cinema that could take shape by converting part of King's Lynn Corn Exchange.

Plans for a new cinema look set to get the go-ahead.

West Norfolk council wants to convert under-used space in King's Lynn Corn Exchange into 58 and 52-seater screens.

The proposals, which include state of the art sound and projection, were originally expected to cost £1m, which would be repaid from the £200,000 a year income projected for the attraction.

But last month, the council's ruling cabinet heard the cost had increased to £1.6m because of alterations which would be needed to the historic building's roof.

While some councillors expressed reservations about the cost increase, the cabinet agreed to go ahead with the project.

They have recommended the full council backs to project when it meets tomorrow. It if does, the cinema screens will go out to tender.