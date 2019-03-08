Your guide to West Norfolk elections

On May 2, voters will be heading to the polls across the county, with all seats up for grabs across all seven districts of Norfolk. In the run-up to election day, local democracy reporter DAVID HANNANT previews the key issues in each of the districts. This time, it’s West Norfolk Council.

What is the make-up of the council?

With 62 councillors spread across 42 wards, West Norfolk Council is the largest of the seven district wards in the county.

The council is Conservative-led and has been since 2003. There are currently 43 Conservatives, 10 Independent and eight Labour councillors, with one vacancy.

How many seats are up for grabs?

Following a review of the boundaries and councillor numbers in the borough by the Local Government Boundaries Commission, the amount of seats up for grabs has been slightly reduced.

Rather than the previous 62, 55 seats will be on offer, split across 35 wards.

What are the main talking points?

The Conservative group finds itself in a rare political position going into this election, in that its strongest opposition does not come from one of the other leading parties.

Instead, arguably the biggest threat comes from Independent candidates, with a disproportionate number of Independents standing when compared with the rest of the county.

All but nine wards have at least one Independent candidate standing, with 26 people standing without party allegiance.

Many of these have previously stood for leading parties, with growing unrest within party politics leading to a number of resignations since the 2015 local elections and a growing Independent group looking to weaken Conservative grasp.

The Conservative-Independent divide has even become a family affair for two candidates - Conservative councillor Carol Bower and former mayor is standing in the Hunstanton ward. Meanwhile, her husband Simon Bower is standing in the Burnham Market and Docking ward - as an Independent.

A number of wards, including Airfield, Bircham with Rudhams and Brancaster West, are solely being contested between the Conservatives and Indpendents. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats are fielding just three candidates.

Who is leading each group and where are they standing?

The Conservative group will be led be current council leader Brian Long. His current ward of Mershe Lande is one of those which will merge with others - becoming Tilney, Mershe Lande and Wiggenhall. Here, he, fellow Conservative Barry Ayes and Independent candidates Ashley Collins and Andrew Williams will compete for two seats.

Independent group leader is Jim Moriarty, who was elected as a Labour councillor in 2015. With his current ward - Priory - one of those removed in the review, Mr Moriaty is one of three candidates in the Massingham with Castle Acre ward, along with Ed Robb (Labour) and Tim Tilbrook (Conservative).

Current Labour group leader John Collop will be standing in the newly-established Gaywood Clock ward, along with Richard Parr (Conservative) and Michael Stone (UKIP)

Where do I need to go to vote?

Polling stations across the borough will be open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 2.

Full details of your nearest polling station can be found on King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council's website.

Who are the candidates?

Airfield

Geoffrey Hipperson (C)

Mike Howland (I)

Matt Sawyer (C)

Bircham with Rudhams

Michael Chenery of Horsbrough (C)

Chris Morley (I)

Brancaster West

Alistair Beales (C)

Bob Lawton (I)

Burnham Market and Docking

Simon Bower (I)

Sam Sandell (C)

Clenchwarton

Gary Bramham (L)

Matthew Hannay (I)

David Whitby (C)

Denver

Alan Holmes (I)

Tony White (C)

Dersingham

Yvonne Anderson (L)

Tony Bubb (C)

Judy Collingham (C)

Jordan Stokes (L)

Downham Old Town

Becka Elliott (L)

Steve Mackinder (I)

Shimit Patel (C)

Steven White (LD)

East Downham

Doug Lawson (I)

Josie Ratcliffe (LD)

Jonathan Toye (L)

Jackie Westrop (C)

Emneth and Outwell

Chris Crofts (C)

Steward Dickson (L)

Yvonne Howard (I)

Harry Humphrey (C)

Fairstead

Gary Howman (L)

James Perkins (UKIP)

Michael Taylor (C)

Margaret Wilkinson (L)

Feltwell

Adrian Lawrence (C)

Martin Storey (C)

Kenneth Winter (UKIP)

Gayton and Grimston

Baljinder Anota (I)

Gregg Baker (L)

Andrew De Whalley (G)

Sue Fraser (C)

Colin Manning (C)

Gaywood Chase

Liam Hind (C)

Christine Hudson (L)

Gaywood Clock

John Collop (L)

Richard Parr (C)

Michael Stone (UKIP)

Gaywood North Bank

Micaela Bartrum (L)

Sandra Collop (L)

Angie Dickinson (C)

Wilf Lambet (L)

Joshua Lowe (C)

Mark Shorting (C)

Clifford Walters (I)

Heacham

Stuart Dark (C)

Terry Parish (I)

Adrian Soskin (C)

Hunstanton

Robert Beal (I)

Amanda Bosworth (C)

Carol Bower (C)

John Crofts (LD)

Debbie Le May (I)

Emilia Rust (L)

Massingham with Castle Acre

Jim Moriarty (I)

Ed Robb (L)

Tim Tilbrook (C)

Methwold

Sandra McNeill (L)

Mick Peake (C)

Alun Ryves (I)

North Downham

Shaun Blackmur (C)

Andy Bullen (I)

Eamon McCusker (G)

Ben Molyneux-Hetherington (L)

Sandra Wood (LD)

North Lynn

Ben Jones (L)

Maxine Tweed (C)

Paul Tweed (C)

Andy Tyler (L)

Snettisham

Ian Devereux (C)

Jan Roomes (I)

South and West Lynn

Darren Gibson (C)

Charles Joyce (L)

Alexandra Kemp (I)

Steve Middleton (C)

South Downham

Linda Graham (L)

Brian Redgers (LD)

Don Tyler (C)

Springwood

Nik Mezanov (C)

Jo Rust (L*)

Labour and Co-operative Party

St Margaret's with St Nicholas

Rob Archer (G)

Lesley Bambridge (C)

Francis Bone (L)

Martins Strals (C)

Kelly Terrey (L)

Terrington

Paul Kunes (C)

Trevor Roberts (UKIP)

Sandra Squire (I)

The Woottons

Emily Blake (L)

Paul Bland (I)

Pallavi Devulapalli (G)

Lord Greville Howard of Rising (C)

Graham Middleton (C)

Elizabeth Nockolds (C)

Paul Smith (L)

Peter Smith (L)

Tilney, Mershe, Lande and Wiggenhall

Barry Ayres (C)

Ashley Collins (I)

Brian Long (C)

Andrew Williams (I)

Upwell and Delph

Matt Gingell (C)

David Pope (I)

Colin Rose (I)

Bill Smith (C)

Walsoken, West Walton and Walpole

Richard Blunt (C)

Roy Groom (I)

Julian Kirk (C)

Eden Kruh-Atar (L)

Watlington

Jim Bhondi (I)

Peter Hodson (C)

Guy Jarvis (UKIP)

West Winch

Peter Gidney (C)

Marcus Hopkins (C)

Simon Nash (I)

Daphne Sampson (G)

Wissey

John Bankhead (UKIP) Jim McNeill (L)

Colin Sampson (C)

Judith Taylor (I)