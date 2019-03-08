Agriculture company says it needs Brexit clarity

A company which exports specialised agricultural products has said it needs clarity in order to plan for post-Brexit trade.

Omex Agriculture, based on Saddlebow Road in King's Lynn, is hoping the government is able to reach a trade agreement with the EU, as European business is vital to the company.

A spokesman for Omex, which exports specialised fertiliser, said that they were hoping for a deal and did not know what no deal would mean for the company, but said that the current government's lack of clarity on what it was aiming for has left Omex unable to plan for the future.

According to the spokesman the company is currently unable to plan business with its customers and visa versa, with 25% of the company's turnover coming from its European export arm.

He said: "We need to export our goods across the channel in a timely manor, and we don't want all the beauracracy and delay which no deal could present."