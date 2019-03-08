Search

Advanced search

Decision on climate emergency gets further delay

PUBLISHED: 22:49 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:49 17 October 2019

Activists from King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigner and Extinction Rebellion protest outside King's Lynn Town Hall. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Activists from King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigner and Extinction Rebellion protest outside King's Lynn Town Hall. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

A decision to declare a climate emergency has been delayed by West Norfolk councillors despite a protest by environmental protestors.

Activists from King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigner and Extinction Rebellion protest outside King's Lynn Town Hall. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeActivists from King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigner and Extinction Rebellion protest outside King's Lynn Town Hall. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Over 50 people lined the streets outside King's Lynn Town Hall to protest before a full council meeting of West Norfolk Council on Thursday night.

Members voted on a motion from councillor Michael de Whalley, calling on them to declare a climate change emergency.

The motion aimed to make climate change and biodiversity the top priority for West Norfolk Council.

The meeting got off to a fiery start with a question from Extinction Rebellion activist, Dr Charlie Gardner read by councillor Lee Stephens, which asked the cabinet chair for environment Ian Deveraux if cities such as New York were declaring a climate emergency "what makes King's Lynn and West Norfolk so different?".

Activists from King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigner and Extinction Rebellion protest outside King's Lynn Town Hall. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeActivists from King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigner and Extinction Rebellion protest outside King's Lynn Town Hall. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Councillor Deveraux accused Extinction Rebellion of having a "patronising approach and lawless disregard for our established structures of government" along with a "partizan, anti-establishment view of the world".

Mr Deveraux added, to boos and shouts of "shame" from protesters present: "We will continue to do what can be done, we will not dance to the tune of unelected and anarchistic groups."

Mr Stephens replied: "I am deeply ashamed."

Councillor Deveraux repeated his response when another activist, Hazel Fredericks, asked whether the council should be doing more than just reducing its own corporate emissions.

Activists from King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigner and Extinction Rebellion protest outside King's Lynn Town Hall. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeActivists from King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigner and Extinction Rebellion protest outside King's Lynn Town Hall. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

You may also want to watch:

Ms Hazelwood said she was "dismayed" at Mr Deveraux's comments and urged fellow councillors to "have a word with him" about his language.

When it came to voting on the motion, leader of the council Brian Long suggested that the motion was deferred to the cabinet for further analysis.

Labour leader Jim Moriarty also put forward an amendment which removed a part of the motion, which stated that in voting for the amendment councillors accepted climate change was man made.

Jordan Stokes of King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigners protests ahead of a council meeting on October 17. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeJordan Stokes of King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigners protests ahead of a council meeting on October 17. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mr Moriarty's amendment was passed, with all Conservative members voting in favour.

The leader of the council then proposed to bring the issue back to the council following a cabinet debate and all members voted in favour.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Running column: Mark Armstrong is putting his best foot forward... but which one will it be?

Mark Armstrong is sidelined with a broken ankle. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Boy, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

Decision on climate emergency gets further delay

Activists from King's Lynn Youth Climate Campaigner and Extinction Rebellion protest outside King's Lynn Town Hall. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Decision on review of controversial traffic plans delayed

A bus travelling along Hardings Way, part of which could soon be open to cars. Picture: Chris BIshop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists