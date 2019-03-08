Search

Plans to move recycling centre across the road recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 16:51 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 11 March 2019

The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2014

Plans to move one of the county’s recycling centres to the opposite side of the road look set to be rubber-stamped by councillors.

Alexandra Kemp, independent councillor for King's Lynn South. Pic: Alexandra Kemp.Alexandra Kemp, independent councillor for King's Lynn South. Pic: Alexandra Kemp.

County Hall has applied to itself to build a new household waste centre on Willows Road in King’s Lynn, to replace the existing centre - also on Willows Road in King’s Lynn.

The move, which is up for decision on Friday, has been designed to make way for a new gas-fired power station on the former site of the abandoned incinerator plan.

Officers at County Hall have recommended the proposal, which they estimate would process around 8,000 tonnes of waste per year, for approval.

If the committee agrees to the scheme, it would pave the way for EP (UK) Investments’ major gas-fired power plant on the Willows Business Park, which is anticipated to create 600 construction jobs in the west of the county.

The power station, which has been predicted to generate enough power to supply two million homes, has already been given the go ahead by the secretary of state for business.

Recommending approval, Ralph Cox from Norfolk County Council’s planning department said the application was only being considered at committee due to a call-in from councillor Alexandra Kemp. He said otherwise it would have been dealt with on delegated authority.

Miss Kemp, independent councillor for King’s Lynn South, requested it be considered by committee because she felt the site’s design needed to be more user-friendly.

She said: “Norfolk County Council needs to move with the times, so thought needs to be given to improved design to make the new site more user-friendly.”

She called for a platform with raised bins to be built, along with automatic lifting platforms to bins.

She added: “What was really needed on this site was a park-and-ride, to relieve congestion and pollution to Lynn.”

Meanwhile, the same committee will decide whether to retrospectively approve a bid from Skippy Skip Hire to use a plot of agricultural land in Setchey, near King’s Lynn for storage purposes.

The bid would not increase the capacity of the site on Garage Lane, but provide storage for clean rubble and empty skips and additional parking. It has been recommended for refusal.

