Recycling centre on the move to new site just metres from current location

The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2014

One of the county’s recycling centres is on the move - but people will not have to traipse much further to visit it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King’s Lynn Recycling Centre, which is on Willows Industrial Estate in Saddlebow, will soon be moved to a new location - also on Willows Industrial Estate.

The short move for the recycling centre has been agreed by Norfolk County Council’s planning committee, in a development that will pave the way for the existing centre to be used for a new power station.

The multi-million pound station will be situation on the site once earmarked for an incinerator, but also requires the use of the current recycling site.

However, the move will not come at a cost to the tax payer, with EP UK Power Development Ltd due to cover the expense of both demolishing the site and building the replacement.

Once completed, it is estimated the replacement centre will process around 8,000 tonnes of waste per year.