Town's ambitious bid to secure millions needs your help

A town's ambitious bid to transform its high street has been put to the community for how it wants its centre to change.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Norfolk council is putting forward a case for Future High Street Funding which could secure millions to regenerate King's Lynn if successful.

It is asking residents for their thoughts on as to what needs changing with ideas that can be created in four years.

To hear their views a survey has been created which can be filled out online, in shops and cafes or discussed at consultation events on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday November 24 in the Tuesday Market Place.

A board has been created including the council, Norfolk County Council, Freebridge Community Housing, New Anglia LEDP, Norfolk Museums Service, King's Lynn BID and Vancouver Quarter.

It has been created to shape proposed projects for the funding bid.

Matthew Henry, assistant director for regeneration and property for West Norfolk council, said: "This is an opportunity for us to secure transformational funding for our town but it's not an easy process.

"Any project we put forward needs to be deliverable within the four-year timescale, needs to have a positive impact on the town's economy and should fit within the themes identified through our initial consultation for our original expression of interest."

The survey will launch today and run till November 29.

Mr Henry said the bid was ambitious but would bring the town to life.

He added: "Work is under way assessing a list of potential capital projects to determine those which will be most beneficial to the town as well as most likely to secure the funding.

Alongside this are other elements of work, such as exploring how cultural and creative elements could be included in the submission, how we encourage and enable town centre living and how we bring the town's heritage to life.

"It is an ambitious project, but if we are successful, it could really revitalise the town centre and reinforce its vitality."

Feedback will be used to shape the details of the funding bid to be submitted in April next year.

For more information go to www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/info/20010/regeneration