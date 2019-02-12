Search

Report into how council lost millions in enterprise centre will be kept secret

PUBLISHED: 13:24 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 05 March 2019

The opening of the KLIC building in King's Lynn in 2016. Picture: Matthew Usher

The opening of the KLIC building in King's Lynn in 2016. Picture: Matthew Usher

A report into how a council lost millions of pounds in a loan to an enterprise centre will be kept secret from the public.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council loaned troubled enterprise agency Nwes £2.75m to build the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) between 2012 and 2016.

But Nwes had no money to pay the loan back and the council had to repossess the building on Nar Ouse Way last year.

In January the council blocked a move to hold an independent inquiry into its relationship with Nwes following an investigation by this newspaper.

Instead councillors decided an internal report should be written for its audit committee.

That report will go to the audit committee next week.

The council said it was withholding the report because it contained “information which is likely to reveal the identity of an individual” and because it related to the “business affairs” of the council.

