Revealed: How council handed over millions of pounds without checks

PUBLISHED: 15:56 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 20 March 2019

The opening of the KLIC building in King's Lynn in 2016. Picture: Matthew Usher

The failures by a council in handing over almost £5 million to build a new business centre have been laid bare.

The Duke of York visiting the King's Lynn Innovation Centre last year with then chief executive of Nwes Kevin Horne. Picture: Ian BurtThe Duke of York visiting the King's Lynn Innovation Centre last year with then chief executive of Nwes Kevin Horne. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council gave the cash in grants and loans to enterprise agency Nwes between 2012 and 2016 in a deal which was “heavily weighted” against it and in which it carried out no due diligence.

Nwes then failed to pay back a £2.75m loan from the council for the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) last year.

A council report has now revealed a litany of concerns.

A council report has revealed concerns into the way the council handed £5m to Nwes to build the KLIC. Picture: Matthew Usher.A council report has revealed concerns into the way the council handed £5m to Nwes to build the KLIC. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Legal agreements between the council and Nwes were “inappropriate”, heavily favoured Nwes and were never even signed by the council.

It added that “strong personalities” on the group overseeing the scheme meant agreements could not be reached on major decisions.

Council staff, meanwhile, raised concerns that Nwes used a company of one of its directors to manage the project.

John Balch was strategic director of Nwes while also the managing director of Nautilus Associates, the project managers.

But those concerns were not addressed.

When some of the money was approved, meanwhile, the council leader, Nick Daubney, was a director of Nwes.

Mr Daubney did declare his interest and left meetings.

Labour councillor Charles Joyce, who wants the council to hold an independent probe, said: “I don’t know if there were cowboy or bullying tactics from Nwes, or if the council was just negligent.

“Someone from outside should come in, but either way the report looks bad for all involved.”

The council report added, however, that the building was now fulfilling its function of getting new jobs into the town.

Council chief executive Ray Harding said: “This investigation has identified problems with our procedures which may not have come to light if the loan had been repaid.

“Importantly, despite reports to the contrary, millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money have not been ‘lost’ as the town has a full and functioning innovation centre, an iconic building, and businesses that are growing and developing as a direct result of its existence.”

The report also revealed Mr Harding had received an anonymous email alleging financial impropriety at Nwes last year.

Nwes, Mr Balch and Mr Horne have been contacted for comment.

