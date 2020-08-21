Council ‘hugely disappointed’ after Covid-19 safety signs at play areas ripped out of ground

The signs have been taken down in play areas. Photo: Simon Finlay Archant © 2004

A council says it is “hugely disappointed” after signs at play areas urging families to stay safe during the pandemic were removed or vandalised.

The Borough Council of Kings Lynn and West Norfolk has issued a plea to communities asking them not to touch the signs.

It comes after signs were damaged at sites including Winfarthing Avenue, Kemp Road, Reffley, Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Howdale in Downham Market.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of the borough council and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “The public open space team have spent a lot of time getting over 80 play areas across west Norfolk safe to reopen and these Covid-19 play area safety signs are part of that effort. Tax payers ultimately foot the bill every time these have to be replaced.

“It’s hugely disappointing that the signage, aimed at protecting people and keeping them safe, is being pulled out of the ground, twisted or disappearing completely.”

If anyone notices that a play area has had signs removed please report it to cleanup@west-norfolk.gov.uk