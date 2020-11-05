Search

Advanced search

Doubling of Covid case rate in King’s Lynn has ‘no single explanation’

PUBLISHED: 17:30 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 05 November 2020

King's Lynn and West Norfolk's coronavirus rate has doubled in a week. Picture: Matthew Usher

King's Lynn and West Norfolk's coronavirus rate has doubled in a week. Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant

King’s Lynn now has the third highest rate of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - and health bosses say there is not a simple explanation for the steep increase.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilDr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The second national lockdown has started as rates of COVID-19 in Norfolk continue to increase.

There were 92.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 30, compared with 89.2 per 100,000 over the previous week.

The highest rates are in Great Yarmouth (170 - up on 126 the previous week), Breckland (118 - down on 172) and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (116).

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk has gone up from 48 the previous week - more than doubling in the space of seven days.

While outbreaks in food processing factories have contributed to the rates in Yarmouth and Breckland, there has not been such a situation in West Norfolk.

And that part of the county had a high peak - and the highest number of deaths in Norfolk - during the first wave of the virus.

You may also want to watch:

At a Norfolk County Council press conference, Dr Louise Smith, the county’s public health director, said: “I think there are concerns for all of our populations that numbers could be high.

Norfolk County Council has produced posters urging people to abide by lockdown rules. Pic: Norfolk County CouncilNorfolk County Council has produced posters urging people to abide by lockdown rules. Pic: Norfolk County Council

“There was no specific or single cause identified as to why King’s Lynn had such a high peak in the first wave.

“For me, the best explanation for that is that it reflects the pattern of this virus - that it is very dependent on transmission from person to person. “So, it depends when and how a new strain of infection is introduced to a local area and just that sort of random chance variation of how many people that then passes to.

“In terms of the rising rates in King’s Lynn, there is no one, single explanation.

“We are working very closely with the district council there and they’ve started doing community outreach and work to encourage people to have Covid secure places and Covid secure practices.”

Dr Smith said there were some trends in the figures and that there had been an outbreak at a school, where a “significant” proportion of the cases had stemmed from.

She said other cases were health and social care related, with cases getting picked up in hospitals. But she said: “We don’t have a single explanation of a large factory outbreak, like, for example, we’ve had from Breckland.”

Other rates in Norfolk are: Broadland 64 per 100,000, North Norfolk 30, Norwich 91 and South Norfolk 60.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Emergency services called and people evacuated from homes in Dereham

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Woman pulled from river by three men after trying to save dog

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lockdown rules limit Norwich Cathedral worship to private prayers

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral where services have been replaced by individual prayer and reflection during lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith