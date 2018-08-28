Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Rural transport scheme launched to get Breckland back to work

PUBLISHED: 11:28 31 January 2019

Debbie Brown, IAG Support Worker at the launch of the new TripStart minibus. Photo: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Debbie Brown, IAG Support Worker at the launch of the new TripStart minibus. Photo: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Archant

A rural transport scheme has launched an innovative new project to help people overcome barriers to getting back into employment.

Matthew Page,TripStart, Rob Walker from Breckland Council and Julia Nix from DWP celebrate the launch of TripStart Breckland. Photo: BRECKLAND COUNCILMatthew Page,TripStart, Rob Walker from Breckland Council and Julia Nix from DWP celebrate the launch of TripStart Breckland. Photo: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Kickstart Norfolk, a Dereham-based initiative which provides mopeds and scooters to people in need, has partnered with Breckland Council, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to deliver a transport scheme to help rural residents get to job interviews and back into work.

Those eligible under the scheme will receive skills training; one-to-one mentoring to support them in finding a job that fits their skill set and circumstances; and even help with completing application paperwork.

And TripStart Breckland will provide access to a new seven-seater minibus service and an information, advice and guidance (IAG) support worker for Breckland residents during the pilot scheme, set to last for a year.

The aim of the project is to boost people’s confidence and skills and get them back to work.

The scheme is being funded by Breckland Council, the LEP and the DWP, and run by Kickstart.

Breckland’s funding comes from a £1.5m pot of council cash set aside to support community-based initiatives aimed at helping people into higher-paid employment, boosting local businesses, and improving leisure provision.

Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council deputy leader, said: “TripStart is an innovative pilot scheme which aims to break down barriers for residents looking to find employment.

“By working with people to build their confidence and self-esteem and by helping to identify suitable vacancies and get to the interview, we hope more people will be able to get back into work, become more independent, and improve their lives.

“We’ve set aside significant funding to support a number of projects like this, which collectively will help people into work and support local businesses to succeed.”

The scheme is open to everyone aged 18 and over and living within the Breckland area.

Residents are eligible if they are unemployed or economically inactive.

To find out more, Breckland residents should speak to their local Job Centre or call TripStart on 01362 699 923 for further information and to request a referral onto the scheme.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists