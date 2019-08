City attraction remains closed after works stopped on 'dangerous' tree

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe. Photo: Friends of Kett's Heights Archant

A historic city attraction has remained closed after works were stopped following storm damage to a "dangerous" tree above a gas pipe.

Kett's Heights was shut last week after a storm several weeks ago caused damage to a sycamore tree located above the high-pressure fuel line.

The steep, secluded spot, on Kett's Hill, was expected to reopen last week.

But a spokesperson for the volunteer organisation Friends of Kett's Heights today confirmed the site had remained closed over the bank holiday weekend.

Speaking last week, a Norwich city council spokesperson said: "A tree was damaged during the recent storms and needs to be made safe.

"Tree works did start on Tuesday this week but stopped on the advice of the gas company who need to come out and inspect the site to ensure it is safe to continue."

"We'll let you know when it's open for visitors."

A spokesperson for Friends of Kett's Heights added: "The entrance to Kett's Heights may be padlocked to prevent access while work is underway to remove the dangerous tree by the lower path close to the walnut tree.

"This work started Tuesday and will be continuing until completed.

"It is complicated by the presence of the high-pressure gas pipeline almost immediately underneath the tree.

"Hopefully the site will be open very soon."

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree is removed from a high-pressure gas pipeline. Photo: Steve Adams A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree is removed from a high-pressure gas pipeline. Photo: Steve Adams

