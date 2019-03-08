Search

Keith Simpson stepping down as Broadland MP

PUBLISHED: 11:20 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 03 September 2019

Broadland MP Keith Simpson is stepping down. Picture: Colin Finch

Broadland Tory MP Keith Simpson is stepping down and won't be seeking re-selection for the constituency at the next election.

He said on Twitter today: "Spoke on Radio Norfolk first thing and said I would not be seeking re-selection for Broadland constituency. Decided that months ago but now feel like the first officer to man the lifeboats on the Titanic! #OldSweat."

He has been the MP for Broadland since the 2010 general election, having previously served as the MP for Mid Norfolk from 1997 to 2010.

The 70-year-old said yesterday that, while prime minister Boris Johnson has insisted he does not want a general election, he has been "preparing" for one.

He said: "All the work on public persona, the photo opportunities, the big announcements over the last few weeks - that has all been in preparation for a general election.

"Johnson finds himself between a rock and a hard place. He has declared that we are going to leave the EU come what may on October 31, but he has a wobbly majority of one MP."

In July, Mr Simpson voted against the government for the first time in his 22-year parliamentary career.

MORE: 'Boris won't find this easy' - MPs react to prospect of snap general election

And with the prospect of a snap poll growing increasingly likely, he said it would not be easy for Mr Johnson to win.

He said: "It may be an election he wants to win on Brexit, but we all know general elections cover a multitude of other things.

"We went into the June 2017 election well ahead in the polls, thinking Jeremy Corbyn was destined to lose heavily, and we all know what happened there.

"We keep hearing these stories from No. 10 that Dominic Cummings thinks we are going to win seats in the north, but tribal loyalties are much stronger in Labour areas than he thinks.

"The Liberal Democrats are getting stronger too and I can tell you my colleagues in the south west are very nervous. Ruth Davidson is stepping down too and now 13 seats in Scotland look vulnerable."

Mr Johnson has threatened to deselect Tory MPs who rebel over Brexit, barring them from standing as Conservatives in the event of an election.

He has said the UK must leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

Mr Johnson would have to ask parliament to approve a snap election, a decision which could be made as soon as this week.

