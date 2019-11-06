Search

Advanced search

'A national disgrace' - MP fires parting shot about behaviour over Brexit

06 November, 2019 - 10:00
Former Broadland Norfolk Conservative MP Keith Simpson Photo: Uk Parliment

Former Broadland Norfolk Conservative MP Keith Simpson Photo: Uk Parliment

Uk Parliment

Two of Norfolk's long-serving MPs have bid farewell to the House of Commons, with one firing a parting shot that the things some members have called each other during the Brexit is "a national disgrace".

Former North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFormer North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Conservative Broadland MP Keith Simpson and North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb both delivered valedictory speeches in Parliament yesterday - having decided not to stand again in next month's general election.

Mr Simpson said it was a "great honour and privilege to attend one's own obituary" and spoke of how lucky he had been to represent a "beautiful constituency".

He said the two things which had given him most satisfaction was being on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and serving on the intelligence and security committee.

But he added: "My final thought is that this has been a horrible Parliament, in the sense of the dreadful, robust debate on Brexit.

"I do not believe those who say that our Parliament is wrong, because we represent the divisions that are in our associations and in the country.

You may also want to watch:

"I am a pessimist, in the sense that I do not believe those divisions are going to end with the general election. Brexit will continue over many months, if not years, and it will depend upon the quality of the people who get elected in five weeks' time to ensure that the debate is done in a civilised way.

"They can be emotional about it, but some of the dreadful things that we have seen MPs calling each other is a national disgrace."

Mr Lamb thanked those who had supported him throughout 29 years of campaigning in North Norfolk and the 18 years he had "the particular privilege' to represent constituents as MP.

But he said he had found the past three years "extraordinarily difficult" and "not enough" people had been trying to heal the "dangerous" wounds caused by the Brexit debate.

And he argued, once again, for the legalisation of cannabis. Mr Lamb said: "I argue again that we need to legalise and regulate the sale of cannabis, so that we can protect our young people better.

"We leave teenagers open to the most dangerous, most potent forms of drugs, bought on the streets in this very city.

"We do not protect our young people with the prohibitionist approach that we take, and it is high time that we reformed those laws.

Most Read

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Revealed: The dark world of people-smuggling in our region

The number of victims of human trafficking has more than doubled in Norfolk in five years, but how easy is it to smuggle people through our region�s coastline? Picture: John Hocknell/Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk project aiming to steer women away from crime is up for award

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists