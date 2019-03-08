Bollywood bar manager puts police concerns down to bad luck and vows to improve

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The manager of a Bollywood bar in Norwich criticised by police has put incidents around his premises down to bad luck.

Karishma on Prince of Wales Road is currently subject to a licensing review after complaints about noise were investigated by the city council.

In response to the review, Norfolk Constabulary has raised concerns around anti-social behaviour linked to the venue and the way the venue prevents this.

However, bar manager Mo Ali has said the report “sounds a lot worse than it is”.

He said: “Some of the incidents the police listed had nothing to do with us and it is just unlucky that they things happen right outside of my venue. I am not 100pc sure why they have been brought up.”

Michelle Bartram, licensing officer for the police, also raised concerns that the designated premises supervisor (DPS)does not regularly attend the venue to supervise alcohol sales.

Mr Ali added: “This also sounds worse than it does. I only open on a Friday and a Saturday and the DPS attends every day I open. He may not be there the whole time, but I manage the venue and I am there the whole time.

“I know there are things I can improve on, but myself, my staff and my security will work together to try and make sure some of the things that have occurred don’t happen again.”

The review, which takes place on Thursday, was brought about by the city council’s environmental health team, after complaints were made against the venue over noise.

However, Mr Ali says he has addressed this problem in the meantime and was regularly working with the council on this.

He said: “I have spent hundreds of pounds on new sound insulation and have installed two noise limiters - which I bought within a week of being visited

“I feel the biggest issue has now been resolved and I hope the councillors will see that I have taken action to address it.”

On Thursday, April 18, a Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee will decide whether to allow the venue to remain open with new conditions, or revoke its licence.