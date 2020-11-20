Councillor who quit Lib Dems switches to Conservatives
PUBLISHED: 13:05 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 20 November 2020
Archant Norfolk 2016
A councillor who quit the Liberal Democrats earlier this month has now switched his allegiances at County Hall.
John Timewell, who stepped down from the Lib Dems after saying he was “unhappy with the direction the party has taken locally and nationally”, has joined the Conservative group.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Timewell, who has represented West North Walsham and Erpingham since 2013, becomes a member of the Tory group with immediate effect.
He said: “I’m pleased to join the Conservative Group who I feel, by their track record and Leadership at County Hall, are best suited to serve the people of Norfolk during the current pandemic and beyond. Certainly I will be in a better position to look after my electorate.
Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor said “I’m happy to welcome John to the group. His experience and commitment to his constituents is something both the Conservative group and myself hold with high regard and I look forward to working with him.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.