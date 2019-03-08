Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘I’ve never been there’ - chairman’s museum confession ahead of sealing its fate

PUBLISHED: 14:49 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 14 March 2019

City councillor Keith Driver, who confessed to never having visited the John Jarrold Printing Museum before supporting plans to move it Photo: Bill Smith

City councillor Keith Driver, who confessed to never having visited the John Jarrold Printing Museum before supporting plans to move it Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2013

A planning committee chairman confessed to never having visited a city museum - just before casting a crucial vote to seal the demolition of its current home.

Aerial view of Barrack Street and Jarrold print, Norwich. Date: 3 Feb 2019. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Barrack Street and Jarrold print, Norwich. Date: 3 Feb 2019. Picture: Mike Page

Plans for more than 200 new homes off Barrack Street in Norwich were approved by the city council’s planning committee by the narrowest of margins; plans which will also see the demolition of an annex of St James’ Mill which houses the John Jarrold Printing Museum.

While artefacts from the museum have been promised a new home in the development, campaigners hoping to preserve it as it is say this new home will not be fit for purpose.

After close to two hours of debate, the committee was finely split on the plans, with chairman Keith Driver left in a position where his vote could sway the decision either way.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Driver, Labour councillor for Lakenham, angered campaigners - who had filled the public gallery - by confessing to having never visited the 37-year-old museum.

He said: “I’ve never been there, I must admit, however I believe the history it celebrates will be opened up to the wider people of Norwich by this proposal - particularly to children.

“At the moment it only opens three hours a week, while the new location would be open five days a week. That can only be good for Norwich.”

Campaigners including current museum volunteers attended the committee meeting, including Paul Nash from the Printing Historical Society, who was drafted in to speak on their behalf.

He said: “Jarrold is a working museum, allowing members of the public to be directly involved in the process of printing. The value of hands-on experience in understanding the past and exploring the creative possibilities of print can hardly be exaggerated.”

The now approved development’s provision for the museum is smaller than the current location and therefore means working functions of it will be lost.

However, city planners told the committee the council was powerless to protect the museum - which is privately owned by Jarrolds - from closing if the company saw fit to do so.

The application was approved by seven votes to five.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street has been closed after high winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of employees facing redundancy following fundraising firm collapse

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists