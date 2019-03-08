Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Anger as number of jobs facing axe due to Norfolk children's centres closures is revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:50 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 23 May 2019

One-year-old Esca Bootman at a previous protest at County Hall against the closure of the children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One-year-old Esca Bootman at a previous protest at County Hall against the closure of the children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Frontline staff are among at least 60 people who could lose their jobs because of a shake-up which will see all but 15 of Norfolk's children's centres shut.

John Fisher. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.John Fisher. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Norfolk County Council has decided to close 38 of the county's 53 children's centres, as part of a move away from using centres to directly provide services.

The council is paying charity Action For Children £5.2m to provide a new, targeted, early childhood and family service for families with children aged up to five, including in libraries, village halls and people's homes.

Fifteen centres will remain as bases, but the council has revealed the new structure will have 117.2 full time equivalent posts (FTE), compared to the current 177.5 FTE posts in children's centres - a loss of just over 60 FTE posts.

The authority says, within that figure there will be reduction of 42.81 FTE posts in management and administration, but admitted 17.5 FTE frontline staff jobs would be lost. Consultation with staff starts next week.

Mike Smith-Clare. Pic: Archant Library.Mike Smith-Clare. Pic: Archant Library.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services, said: "Our new early childhood and family service is focused on bringing services out of buildings and into local communities, targeting support where it is needed most.

"This means a larger proportion of the budget can be spent on frontline work with children and families and we can reduce management and back office costs.

"We have now agreed a proposed staffing structure with Action for Children and they will begin staff consultation this week.

You may also want to watch:

"The proposed structure would see 66pc of the budget spent on frontline delivery, compared with 39pc currently.

"However, it will also mean a reduction in some management and administrative posts and we understand that this will be a difficult time for those affected.

"We are working with Action for Children to support these staff and we will be giving those affected a guaranteed interview where there are other appropriate posts available within the county council."

Mike Smith-Clare, Labour spokesman for children and young people said: "We warned these cuts would lead to serious job cuts and less help for families.

"It is an outrage that this far in the whole sorry process families still don't know if they will be able to access what remains of the service, or where it will be provided.

"A large number of staff work part-time, so the actual number of dedicated staff losing their jobs will be much higher.

"It's offensive to those staff facing redundancy to dismiss their roles as 'administrative' or 'management'. These are skilled, dedicated staff, often the first port of call for distressed parents arriving at a centre, or those with the greatest safeguarding experience who protect Norfolk's families."

Lib Dem spokesman Ed Maxfield said: "Once the administration decided to cut £1m from front line funding for the service it was inevitable that there would be job losses.

"The people working in children's centres are caring, dedicated and highly skilled; families across Norfolk will be hit hard by any reduction in support."

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Sentencing of fraudsters for £225,000 scam postponed for six weeks

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

Farke maps out his transfer aims for Norwich City

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber will strive to equip Norwich City for the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google

Residents save important wildlife site where Tesco wanted to develop

Donors David Hunter, Anne Priestly and Robin Parker meet Adrian Blumfield, Chief Operations Director of Hawk and Owl Trust at Star Meadow to inspect the piece of land they have just helped secure from future development. Picture: Steve Norris.

Anger as number of jobs facing axe due to Norfolk children’s centres closures is revealed

One-year-old Esca Bootman at a previous protest at County Hall against the closure of the children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists