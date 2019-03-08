Drive to make Norwich bigger star of the screen after Jingle Jangle filming

After an upcoming Netflix feature transformed part of Norwich into a Victorian winter wonderland, a drive for more filming opportunities in the city is being encouraged.

At the start of the month, the Elm Hill area of the city provided the setting for Jingle Jangle, a Christmas musical starring Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, which is due for release in December 2020.

It saw the streets in the area closed for more than a week while filming took place, but is due to place the eyes of the nation on Norwich once it surfaces on the streaming platform.

The project has also triggered hopes the film and television industry will hone more of its attention on the fine city for years to come.

In response to a question from fellow Labour city councillor Roger Ryan on the impact of the filming, cabinet member Matthew Packer said he would be keen for further opportunities for the city to be showcased on big and small screens.

He said: "This [Jingle Jangle] has been a fantastic opportunity which will showcase Norwich to a global audience.

"We expect a wider effect after the film is shown at Christmas in 2020, when it will hopefully inspire viewing to experience the location themselves."

Mr Packer went on to say his hope was the film would emphasise the city's qualities and help generate tourism for the area.

He added: "There is an increasing trend for visitors to choose destinations based on favourite film and television shows and the build-up and launch of Jingle Jangle will provide an excellent opportunity for our destination marketing partners, VisitNorwich, to focus marketing efforts on promoting Norwich as a filming location; to encourage domestic and international visitors to come and explore this new destination themselves.

"It is difficult to quantify the effect as it depends on how the film is received and how much the location features in the film, but it all adds to the increasing public awareness of Norwich as a beautiful destination."

It is not the first time the historic cobbled streets of Elm Him have featured in a production, with the Britons Arms temporarily becoming the Slaughtered Prince during the filming of 2007 fantasy film Stardust.