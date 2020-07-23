MP raises ‘destructive’ issue of rural deprivation in House of Commons

Jerome Mayhew (left), Liz Truss (right). Picture: Danielle Booden/Victoria Pertusa Danielle Booden/Victoria Pertusa

A Norfolk MP has raised the “hard and destructive” issue of how rural deprivation is being addressed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jerome Mayhew, Broadland MP, highlighted the subject during a question session in the House of Commons with the women and equalities minister Liz Truss.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 22, the Conservative MP said: “Rural poverty is easy to overlook in picturesque areas which other people associate with holidays and a slower quality of life. But it is every bit as hard and destructive for those who are affected by it.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Mayhew asked Ms Truss: “What action is the government taking to address rural deprivation?”

READ MORE: Clive Lewis slams government as nurses left out of public pay rise

The equalities minister, who is also secretary of state for international trade and MP for South West Norfolk, said: “We want everybody to benefit from our levelling up agenda and we recognise deprived rural areas can face additional barriers.”

She said the equalities hub would analyse data so “we can take measures across government to address that”.

READ MORE: Norfolk MP repays money over rules mix up