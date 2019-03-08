Search

In pictures: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's visit to Norwich ahead of expected general election

PUBLISHED: 14:10 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 07 September 2019

Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn made a statement of intent ahead of a potential general election today, visiting Norfolk's most marginal seat.

Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Mr Corbyn addressed party activists at Sprowston Methodist Church on Saturday morning, ahead of the members spending the day canvassing houses.

Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The visit of the leader of the opposition made clear the party sees the Norwich North constituency as in its cross hairs, with Conservative MP Chloe Smith holding the seat with a majority of just 507 in 2017.

Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Arriving in the city by train just before 10am, Mr Corbyn was then whisked off to the church on Cozens-Hardy Road in Sprowston, on the edge of Norwich.

Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Here, Mr Corbyn gave brief media interviews before addressing a crowd of around 110 people in the church hall, where he told members the party was "utterly determined" to win the seat.

Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Mr Corbyn also spoke of his frustration at cuts to the county's police budget and the closure of children's centres.

Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Jeremy Corbyn visits Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

MORE: Jeremy Corbyn on children's centre closures, targeting Norwich and when he wants a general election.



































































































