Jeremy Corbyn set to visit Norwich today

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, on a previous visit to Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

Jeremy Corbyn is set to step up his party's campaign for the expected general election with a visit to Norfolk today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Labour leader Mr Corbyn is scheduled to be addressing party activists in the Norwich North constituency, as the party continues to prepare what seems to be an inevitable election.

The timing sends a clear message that the party sees the seat, currently held by Conservative MP Chloe Smith, as a key target.

Ms Smith, who has been MP for Norwich North since 2009 and recently gave birth to her second child, saw her majority cut to just 507 votes in 2017 - down from 4,463 just two years earlier.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Corbyn is expected to be in the constituency this morning.

Earlier in the week, the party leader made it clear he will not support the notion of a general election until the threat of a no deal Brexit is ruled out.

It will see the leader of the opposition making his second visit to Norwich in the space of a year, last coming to the city in October.

During his last visit, Mr Corbyn attended a children's centre to discuss Norfolk County Council's controversial decision to close a number of them.

More on Mr Corbyn's visit to follow.