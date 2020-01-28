Well-known family business granted Freedom of the City

It has been a stalwart of Norwich's high street for almost 200 years.

Now Jarrold will be awarded Freedom of the City following a unanimous vote at a Norwich City Council meeting on Tuesday evening.

Lord mayor of Norwich Vaughan Thomas said over the years the family-run business had boosted the city's economy with jobs and businesses in printing, publishing, retail and developments.

Mr Thomas added the family behind the business had also contributed significantly to charity and the community including the Norfolk and Norwich Festival and the Norwich Philharmonic Society.

Other councillors praised the business for withstanding online shopping and the demise of the high street.

The Jarrold business started in Woodbridge in Suffolk in 1770 but moved to Norwich in 1823.

A formal ceremony will take place in June. The Honorary Freedom of the City is a title given to people or bodies in recognition of their contribution to Norwich.