‘Wake up call’ report finds parts of UK could run out of water within 20 years

A Norfolk MP has described a report warning that parts of the UK could run out of water in the next 20 years as a “wake up call”.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY North West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James Wild, North West Norfolk MP, said water industry wastage was “unacceptable” and added that Norfolk was “one of the driest counties in the country”.

Mr Wild, who is a member of the House of Commons public accounts committee which released the report today (Friday, July 10), said the UK needed to “value water more”.

The public accounts committee report said the bodies responsible for the UK’s water supply - the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), water regulator Ofwat, and the Environment Agency (EA) - have “taken their eye off the ball”.

The report said “urgent action” must be taken to ensure a reliable water supply in the years ahead.

It warned there was a “serious risk” that some parts of England would run out of water in the next 20 years, and said 3bn litres - a fifth of all water used - was lost to leakage every day, which was said to be “wholly unacceptable”.

It concluded that Defra showed a lack of leadership in getting to grips with issues threatening the UK’s water supply.

The report claimed the government has failed to be clear with water companies on how they should balance investment in infrastructure with reducing bills, and says “ponderous” companies have made “no progress” to reduce leaks over the last 20 years.

Mr Wild said: “Norfolk is one of the driest counties in the country and this report should serve as a wake up call on the need to value water more.

“While league tables show that Anglian Water has the best performance of the industry on leaks, overall 3bn litres is wasted every day across the industry and that is unacceptable.

“Our report warns of the risks to the chalk streams in West Norfolk and across the country and calls on the Environment Agency to up its game to protect these precious natural assets.”

The committee has called for Ofwat to produce annual league tables for water companies and step up to promote efficiency and deliver an effective campaign for water saving.

