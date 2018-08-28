Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg is heading to Norfolk today as part of a ‘nationwide tour’.

The 49-year-old Tory backbencher and chairman of the anti-EU European Research Group (ERG) is due to address a group of Conservatives at a lunch event in Creake Abbey in north Norfolk today (Thursday, November 29).

Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset, called for a no-confidence vote in Theresa May earlier this month in opposition to the government’s Brexit deal, which is yet to receive the backing of parliament.

