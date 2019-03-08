Search

Advanced search

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

PUBLISHED: 10:51 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 31 October 2019

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Rumours Boris Johnson could swoop into a safer seat in Norfolk have not been ruled out by Conservative sources.

The focus appears to be on the Broadland constituency where Keith Simpson is standing aside and currently commands a healthy majority of 15,816.

Broadland is yet to declare who will stand on the Tory ticket with hustings set for next week. And although Downing Street has described the rumours as "tosh and nonsense" a Tory source said "anything could happen - it would not be a massive shock".

MORE: Who is on Norfolk's general election hot seats?

Mr Johnson faces a battle in his current constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London where his 10,000 majority was cut in half at the 2017 election.

He has been asked on several occasions in the House of Commons whether he would stand again in that constituency but has dodged the question.

The Tory source added: "Stranger things have happened than Boris switching to a nice safe seat like Broadland. It could happen. My view is it probably won't but I would not rule it out. It is not too far from Westminster either.

"Whoever gets it - whether it is the prime minister or not - it is a great seat."

The last Tory leader to lose his seat was Arthur Balfour in 1906, who had resigned as prime minister a year earlier. If Mr Johnson was beaten it would cause a crisis at the top of government. But if his party had won a majority he could continue as prime minister if he appointed himself a Lord. The last prime minister to lead the nation from the Lords was the Marquess of Salisbury who quit in 1902.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile outgoing Broadland MP Keith Simpson has taken to Twitter to attack Mr Johnson over the resignation of a number of moderate Conservatives. He said: "So many good colleagues from One Nation standing down with Liders, Sir Patrick, Alan Duncan and now Nicky Morgan. Boris may get back some Brexiteer Tory and Labour voters but he is losing the Liberal Consevatives. How not to get a majority."

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drink driver rolled Nissan Navara into ditch, court told

The scene of the accident, after the Nissan rolled over Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Builder who wanted ‘to help the man on the street’ leaves £1m to UEA

A Young Enterprise Trade Fair at the UEA. A Norwich builder has donated £1m to the university in his will for a student enterprise fund. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inspectors slam staff at ‘inadequate’ hospital who faked records

The children's wards at Ellingham Hospital near Attleborough have been rated

New Norwich Primark to have beauty salon

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Boss of Castle Quarter jubilant as ‘thousands’ more people now visiting venue

Sam Bird, a former Love Island conttestant, officially re-launched Castle Quarter in September. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists