Search

Advanced search

After six years, Cromer Pier gets £500,000 from insurers for 2013 storm damage

PUBLISHED: 08:24 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 26 September 2019

An aerial photograph of Cromer pier. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial photograph of Cromer pier. Picture: John Fielding

Archant

A total of £468,954 of insurance money has finally been received by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) after Cromer Pier was damaged in a storm surge in 2013.

An aerial photograph of Cromer pier, town and seafront, taken with a DJI Phantom Pro 3 drone. Picture: Graeme TaplinAn aerial photograph of Cromer pier, town and seafront, taken with a DJI Phantom Pro 3 drone. Picture: Graeme Taplin

A storm surge causing heavy seas in December 2013 smashed the pier's decking and broke inspection hatches.

Now, the council has said it has received money back after filing an insurance claim when the damage was first done.

You may also want to watch:

The money comes after NNDC, in September 2018, recommended that £400,000-worth of repairs to the pier were completed, calling them vital.

The work saw the underneath of the structure strengthened and was completed alongside a £275,000 roof project.

Nigel Pearce, a North Norfolk district councillor, said: "This report is now recommending that capital receipts equalling this amount are released for ongoing works."

The council has said the insurance money will be earmarked for future pier work.

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Tributes to popular tattoo artist who died in field

The Ink Art Work stall in Norwich Market set up by tattoo artist Malgorzata Szwed, from Poringland, who has died. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

A new festival is coming to Norwich next year

A new festival called Love Light Norwich is coming to Norwich next year. Picture: Geert Vyverman

After six years, Cromer Pier gets £500,000 from insurers for 2013 storm damage

An aerial photograph of Cromer pier. Picture: John Fielding

‘I was being dragged to a dark area’: Teen tells of sex attack fear

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists