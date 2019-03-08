After six years, Cromer Pier gets £500,000 from insurers for 2013 storm damage

A total of £468,954 of insurance money has finally been received by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) after Cromer Pier was damaged in a storm surge in 2013.

An aerial photograph of Cromer pier, town and seafront, taken with a DJI Phantom Pro 3 drone. Picture: Graeme Taplin An aerial photograph of Cromer pier, town and seafront, taken with a DJI Phantom Pro 3 drone. Picture: Graeme Taplin

A storm surge causing heavy seas in December 2013 smashed the pier's decking and broke inspection hatches.

Now, the council has said it has received money back after filing an insurance claim when the damage was first done.

The money comes after NNDC, in September 2018, recommended that £400,000-worth of repairs to the pier were completed, calling them vital.

The work saw the underneath of the structure strengthened and was completed alongside a £275,000 roof project.

Nigel Pearce, a North Norfolk district councillor, said: "This report is now recommending that capital receipts equalling this amount are released for ongoing works."

The council has said the insurance money will be earmarked for future pier work.