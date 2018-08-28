Search

Advanced search

Inspector rules councillors were right to reject bid for 152 student flats next to Norwich Premier Inn

PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 04 January 2019

The site next to the Premier Inn on Duke Street where student flats could be built. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The site next to the Premier Inn on Duke Street where student flats could be built. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

An appeal against Norwich City Council’s refusal to allow flats for 152 students to be built has been dismissed by an inspector - but a similar scheme could yet get the go-ahead.

The Jane Austen College in Colegate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Jane Austen College in Colegate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City councillors last year turned down an application for the student complex on land currently used as a car park next to Premier Inn in Duke Street.

People living nearby and the Inspiration Trust, which runs the neighbouring Jane Austen College, had objected to the proposal, with the school saying it would suffer from a loss of light.

They rejected the scheme, which would have been up to nine storeys in height, on the grounds that it would not ensure satisfactory living and working conditions, and would not deliver high quality design.

Applicant Raer Estates/Keypoint Norwich appealed to the planning inspector over the decision. But planning inspector Graham Chamberlain has dismissed that appeal.

He said it would undermine the expectation of the college to have “sufficient access” to sun and daylight and would harm the living conditions of some of those in Dukes Palace Wharf opposite.

However, a scheme could yet get planning permission because, while the appeal was still ongoing, the applicants lodged another application with City Hall.

That application is for a 149-bed student development, which is shorter than the previous proposal, with the maximum height cut to seven storeys, plus a basement.

In documents lodged with City Hall, the applicants say they have made changes based on the concerns previously raised and state: “It is considered that the benefits that this development will bring to regenerating this site, will also outweigh the limited impacts on the amenity of neighbouring properties.”

But there have been 24 objections, including one from the Inspiration Trust. They said, while the scheme addressed a number of concerns and they appreciated the work the applicant had done, they still objected.

They said: “The revised scheme does have a reduced height, but it remains a large building out of scale with the majority of neighbouring historic buildings.

“The proposed building would remain exessively domineering on its environs and particularly on the outdoor space at Jane Austen College.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

9 beautiful walks in Essex with cosy pubs along the way

Constable Country (c) Mark Seton, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

The Essex Rich List is sponsored by Clearwater Wealth Management

10 of the prettiest places to live in Essex

Essex's best restaurants (c) Li Yang on Unsplash (CC BY 2.0)

18 charming places for afternoon tea in Essex

The best places for afternoon tea in Essex

20 incredible restaurants in Essex you need to visit

Essex's best restaurants (c) Li Yang on Unsplash (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated: Man attacked with golf club in early hours of New Year’s Day

A man has been arrested following an assault in Happisburgh. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists