Decision day for plans for self-build homes at Ingoldisthorpe

Ths site of the proposed development at Ingoldisthorpe Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Plans for a self-build housing scheme in a Norfolk village look set to be approved today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Norfolk council’s planning committee is meeting to discuss whether to allow 12 homes to be built on a field around the village pond at Ingoldisthorpe, near King’s Lynn.

Ben Marten wants to allow people to choose a home from a range of possible designs for the site.

A report to councillors says 10 of the properties would be self-build homes, with the remaining two affordable housing.

In support of his application, Mr Marten states: “This application proposes a high-quality architect designed custom-build scheme.

“The proposal will help to create a greater sense of central focus to the village, and will provide much-needed plots to people wishing to build their own homes in this part of the borough.

“Why custom build? Basically, because it leads to better housing and more cohesive communities.”

An outline application to develop the site was won on appeal in 2015.

Ingoldisthorpe Parish Council objects to the development, saying: “Feedback from parishioners received at the parish council meeting on January 2 along with discussion between the councillors was unanimous in that the proposal will have an

adverse impact on the character and residential amenity of Ingoldisthorpe.

“The applicant wishes to develop a historic field in the centre of the village. The development should be reflective of this and there are numerous historic buildings in the vicinity of the pond field to help inform the design.” Nineteen letters of objection have been received. One says the grazing paddock is a unique feature which should be retained. Another asks: “Will this look like a development of Council houses in years to come?”

Seven letters of support have also been received. One says: “There is a huge market for people wanting to live in contemporary homes and feeling that there is nothing in our area for them.”

Officers conclude: “The number of dwellings fits on the site without being overbearing. The layout and scale of the residential scheme is therefore considered appropriate for this site.”

Councillors are being recommended to approve the scheme when they meet today.