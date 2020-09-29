Search

Advanced search

‘Phenomenal’ increase in calls from people facing eviction after ban ended

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 September 2020

Young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

bodnarchuk

A Norfolk council is getting more than double its usual number of calls from people who risk being made homeless after the eviction freeze was ended, it has emerged.

Shaun Vincent, Leader of Broadland District Council. Picture: Simon FinlayShaun Vincent, Leader of Broadland District Council. Picture: Simon Finlay

You may also want to watch:

‘Phenomenal’ rise in calls from people facing eviction after ban ended

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neglect led to girl, five, being badly burned and boy, two, being malnourished

Two serious case reviews have shown how children were neglected. Picture posed by model. Pic: Getty Images/Stockphoto.

Latest Covid-19 rates for where you live in Norfolk and Waveney

Health officials have advised anyone who has coronavirus symptoms to help prevent the spread and protect others by isolating and booking a test. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Forty independent school pupils isolating after coronavirus case confirmed

Langley School, in Loddon, has had its first positive coronavirus case. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

7 local coffee roasters to try for International Coffee Day

Norfolk Coffee Company owner Steve Perrett. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We have already seen a downturn in trade’: Pub owners “anxious” about future despite revamp

Terry and Pam Gillman, owners of the Black Horse pub in Thetford, have invested in four log cabins. Photo: Emily Thomson