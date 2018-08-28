Search

Impact of Universal Credit on people in Norwich to come under spotlight at public meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:15 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:15 03 December 2018

A public meeting will highlight the impact of Universal Credit on people in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Universal Credit and its impact on people in Norwich will come under the spotlight at a public meeting.

Norfolk campaigners who want the government to scrap universal credit have organised the meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, December 4.

Mark Harrison, chair of Norfolk Against Universal Credit, a coalition of organisations, said: “We are holding this public meeting to highlight that struggling families in Norwich are being pushed into destitution.

“The government know from the experience of Great Yarmouth that foodbank use will rise hugely, evictions and homelessness will increase dramatically and it will damage people’s mental health. That is why this is premeditated cruelty.”

The government scheme sees a bundle of income-based benefits, including Jobseekers’ Allowance, tax credits and housing benefit – merged into one payment.

The meeting will take place from 7pm until 9pm.

Speakers include: Karen Davis, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Norwich North, Dan Mobbs, from Norfolk Community Advice Network, Jan McLachlan from Unite Community, David Raby from Norwich Green Party and Jessica Barnard, Labour Norfolk county councillor and vice chair of Young Labour.

