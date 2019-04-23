Revealed: How Norwich's NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A year on from the opening of the £205m Norwich Northern Distributor Road and new statistics have revealed where rat-running has risen, along with roads where traffic has been reduced.

When Norfolk County Council was planning the 12.5 mile road, now known as the Broadland Northway, officers said it should reduce traffic on some streets in and around Norwich. But there were always concerns it could lead to more vehicles travelling down other roads - and so it has proved.

Traffic monitoring has compared flow in 2015, before the NDR was built and 2018, when it had been open for six months.

Documents show the top 10 biggest traffic increases included three locations in Hockering, three in Weston Longville and one in East Tuddenham.

Stone Road in Hockering saw an traffic increase of more than 45pc, comparing October/November 2015 to October/November 2018 Lyng Road saw an increase of just under 32pc and Heath Road saw a 10pc rise.

Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham saw a 32pc hike, while, in Weston Longville, there were increases in Weston Hall Road (14.9pc), Woodforde Close (12.8pc) and Marl Hill Road (8.1pc).

The roads with the biggest falls were Broad Lane and Church Road in the Plumsteads (94.7pc and 37.3pc), Hall Lane in Drayton (52.6pc), Church Street in Horsham St Faith (39pc) and Barker's Lane in Sprowston (29.8pc).

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Traffic monitoring on the road and surrounding network has been completed and will be published in the summer through a report to cabinet. This will include the details of any further actions or monitoring required.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of the council's environment, development and transport committee, said the surveys showed why a Western Link was needed to connect the road to the A47.

He said: “If we had been able to complete it in the first place we wouldn't be having problems in these villages. The monitoring clearly shows that there are problems, which is why the Western Link is one of our priorities.”

While many have backed a Western Link, it has its critics, including Norwich South MP Clive Lewis and the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.