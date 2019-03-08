More marijuana roots found dumped in region

An investigation is underway after marijuana roots were dumped across three locations, a month after remnants of the illegal plant were found in a nearby Suffolk village.

"We have been made aware of three large fly-tipping incidents in the Kessingland area". Picture: East Suffolk Council "We have been made aware of three large fly-tipping incidents in the Kessingland area". Picture: East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk Council have urged the community not to touch the large tip at Kessingland in South Lowestoft due to "the material which has been dumped".

A spokesperson the council said on Tuesday, September 10 officers visited all three fly-tipping sites and are sorting through the tip.

It is believed they are marijuana roots again, although the full contents need to be "examined".

East Suffolk's cabinet member for the environment, James Mallinder, said: "We are appalled by the sheer irresponsibility and shamelessness shown by people who have actually chosen to illegally dump this waste. This is not an isolated incident and we will not tolerate this in East Suffolk.

"There is simply no excuse for this disgusting behaviour."

This comes a month after dozens of cannabis plants were fly-tipped in Henstead, near Kessingland.