Seaside town emerging from lockdown amid calls to ‘Go Local’, councillors told

A seaside town is bouncing back from lockdown, town councillors heard tonight.

Many of Hunstanton’s independent traders reopened on Monday as lockdown eased.

It came after the town’s mayor Tony Bishopp called on residents to support them as he launched a Go Local campaign.

Mr Bishopp told tonight’s full town council meeting he was pleased to see the town emerging from shutdown as traders put social distancing measures in place to welcome shoppers back.

“I asked residents to continue to buy local products and services to help local businesses get back on their feet,” he said.

Mr Bishopp thanked volunteers and groups who have supported those in need through the coronavirus outbreak.

“If we can keep that neighbourhood support going we will see a much more resilient, joined-up community in future,” he added.

Tonight’s meeting also agreed in principle to donate £1,000 towards the campaign to restore the King’s Lynn to Hunstanton railway line.

Councillor Wendy Croucher said she was a great supporter of the campaign and would like to earmark the money.

Mike Ruston said he thought there should be a public appeal to gauge support for the campaign first before the council agreed to commit money.

Councillor Paul Kidd asked which other local councils had agreed to support the campaign. Andrew Murray, who proposed the donation said Hunstanton was the first but others might follow suit.

Councillors were given an update from Mr Bishopp on the future of the town’s tourist information centre.

Mr Bishopp said the tourist information centre (TIC) at the town hall had been closed in March when lockdown began, to ensure staff and visitor safety.

He said it was “common knowledge” that the TIC would eventually be moving into Hunstanton Library. He said in the meantime, West Norfolk council had agreed to set up an “unmanned” information centre in the Coal Shed, off Le Strange Terrace.

A letter read out by a grateful visitor praised efforts to reopen Hunstanton safely, compared to other seaside resorts.