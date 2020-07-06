Search

Advanced search

Call for rethink over tourist information centre closure

PUBLISHED: 10:03 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 06 July 2020

Hunstanton's new 'unmanned' tourist information centre will be in the Coal Shed, on Le Strange Terrace Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton's new 'unmanned' tourist information centre will be in the Coal Shed, on Le Strange Terrace Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Councillors are being urged to rethink plans to close a seaside town’s tourist information centre.

The tourist information centre in Hunstanton Town Hall was closed in March, when the coronavirus lockdown began Picture: Chris BishopThe tourist information centre in Hunstanton Town Hall was closed in March, when the coronavirus lockdown began Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk council and Hunstanton Town Council have announced proposals to replace the resort’s information centre, on The Green, with an un-staffed facility at the Coal Shed Gallery.

The building will house displays and information leaflets.

MORE - New tourist information centre will not have staff

But the move has been criticised by the town’s influential civic society.

In a letter to senior borough and town councillors, the society’s chair Amanda Bosworth says: The decision has been an unexpected shock to local residents and businesses, many of them having enjoyed a close working relationship with the TIC over the years, including charitable organisations such as Hunstanton District Civic Society and RNLI who have supplied stocks of cards and books for sale.

Amanda Bosworth, chair of Hunstanton Civic Society and a former mayor of the town who is calling for a rehtink over the Tourist Information Centre plans Picture: Chris BishopAmanda Bosworth, chair of Hunstanton Civic Society and a former mayor of the town who is calling for a rehtink over the Tourist Information Centre plans Picture: Chris Bishop

“There has not yet been any announcement as to exactly when this relocation will happen and who will be responsible for stock control, maintenance, security and cleaning of the facility to ensure a suitable environment that is Covid-19 secure.

“With the further relaxation of lockdown measures on July 4 the town can expect a huge influx of visitors, many of whom will be expecting to find a reliable source of information about local attractions and facilities.”

MORE - Hunstanton gets set to welcome back visitors as lockdown eases

Ms Bosworth questions how social distancing can be observed in a smaller facility, with no staff to oversee numbers inside the building.

She adds the society “considers the sudden and unexpected closure of the TIC to be contrary to the regeneration of Hunstanton post Covid-19”.

The civic society is calling for the councils to reconsider their decision.

It comes as the town council announces an extraordinary meeting this week.

The agenda for the meeting, on Thursday night, includes developments proposed for the town’s bus station and part of the Southend Road car park, along with a verbal report from the town’s mayor, Tony Bishopp.

At the last full council meeting, on June 18, Mr Bishopp said it was “common knowledge” the TIC would be moving to the redeveloped bus station.

MORE - Plans revealed to redevelop Hunstanton bus station

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Six things you might have missed following City’s damaging defeat to Brighton

City improved after a triple substitution in the 67th minute during their defeat to Brighton, with Todd Cantwell one of the players to come on Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images