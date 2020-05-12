Search

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 22:38 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:38 12 May 2020

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A beach car park will reopen after the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions.

Drivers will be able to park at Cliff top car park in Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, from tomorrow.

The car park has been reopened by the borough council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk in anticipation of a higher number of visitors following new guidelines which allow for travel to beaches and parks within household groups and unlimited exercise.

Stuart Dark, cabinet member for emergency planning/Covid-19 response, acknowledged people living nearby maybe concerned it will bring an increased risk of infection to the area.

He added: “The government has relaxed the rules on travel and this naturally stirs up concerns among local residents. While we support the Government’s move to give people more freedom, which I am sure will be welcome for food businesses in the resorts and will slowly help us on our way to recovery, we do have to be mindful of our residents who are worried that this move will bring increased risk of infection to the area.”

Measures to remind visitors to follow social-distancing have been put in place, including signs and, where possible, markings.

People are also encouraged to download the parking app ahead of their journey to avoid contact with pay and display machines, while those using the machines are advised to cover their fingers or use an object to press buttons.

Mr Dark said: “We would ask visitors to follow the government guidance and to ensure that they bring hand sanitiser with them to use frequently. We hope that travellers will be sensible and won’t all come to the resort at peak times, spreading their journeys across the week and through the day.

“We will be checking food businesses and kiosks in the area, to ensure that they are compliant with the new guidance issued, to help keep the risks down.”

Second-home owners have also been urged to not travel to places they do not live.

Mr Dark added: “The Government has reiterated that the use of second homes or staying overnight in accommodation that is not where you live is still not allowed. It is important that people take heed of that advice and don’t see the relaxation in travel as a free pass to visit second homes or friends and family in the area.”

Topic Tags:

