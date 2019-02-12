Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Hundreds benefit in first six months of £3.1m fuel poverty scheme

PUBLISHED: 10:48 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 14 February 2019

More than one in 10 households in Norfolkare living in fuel poverty due to low income, expensive heating, poorly insulated homes and rising fuel costs. Picture: Getty

More than one in 10 households in Norfolkare living in fuel poverty due to low income, expensive heating, poorly insulated homes and rising fuel costs. Picture: Getty

Archant

Hundreds of people living in fuel poverty in Norfolk have benefited during the first six months of a multi-million pound scheme to tackle the problem.

Norfolk’s Warm Homes Fund Partnership, led by Broadland District Council who successfully bid on behalf of all the county’s councils for £3.1m of funding from the National Grid last year, is working to tackle cold homes.

The first six months of the project have seen more than 50 new heating system installations in eligible privately-owned or privately rented homes that had no central heating. Social housing provider Clarion has invested in air-source heat pumps in 25 of their social housing properties so far.

More than 225 Norfolk residents have also had support including help energy switching, grants and accessing benefits to keep them warm at home.

Cllr John Fisher, on behalf of the Norfolk Warm Homes, said: “We’re pleased that this funding enables Norfolk councils to invest in affordable heating solutions for fuel-poor households and improve some of the coldest homes in the county.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

Norwich City councillors have hit back at claims they are

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

Norwich City councillors have hit back at claims they are

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists