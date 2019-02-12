Hundreds benefit in first six months of £3.1m fuel poverty scheme

More than one in 10 households in Norfolkare living in fuel poverty due to low income, expensive heating, poorly insulated homes and rising fuel costs. Picture: Getty Archant

Hundreds of people living in fuel poverty in Norfolk have benefited during the first six months of a multi-million pound scheme to tackle the problem.

Norfolk’s Warm Homes Fund Partnership, led by Broadland District Council who successfully bid on behalf of all the county’s councils for £3.1m of funding from the National Grid last year, is working to tackle cold homes.

The first six months of the project have seen more than 50 new heating system installations in eligible privately-owned or privately rented homes that had no central heating. Social housing provider Clarion has invested in air-source heat pumps in 25 of their social housing properties so far.

More than 225 Norfolk residents have also had support including help energy switching, grants and accessing benefits to keep them warm at home.

Cllr John Fisher, on behalf of the Norfolk Warm Homes, said: “We’re pleased that this funding enables Norfolk councils to invest in affordable heating solutions for fuel-poor households and improve some of the coldest homes in the county.”