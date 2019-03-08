Search

How to make sure you don't miss out on voting in general election

PUBLISHED: 13:50 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 30 October 2019

Thousands of people across Norfolk are not registered to vote. Pictured is the Norwich South election count getting under way in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk is heading back to the ballot box - but when is the deadline to register and how do you do it?

During the local elections earlier this year the Electoral Commission warned that one in six people in the East of England were not registered to vote.

Registering to vote takes minutes and can be done here. You will need your national insurance number and the deadline to complete this is November 25.

You are not required to re-register unless you move house.

Those that live in two addresses for work or education purposes, such as students, can register to vote in both locations but can only vote once.

If you are uncertain whether you are registered to vote or not, enter your postcode here where you will be directed to your local Electoral Registration office.

Details for your nearest polling station can be found on the Electoral Commision website here. Candidates standing in constituencies that returned slim majorities in 2017 - such as Norwich North and North Norfolk - will be relying on the highest achievable turnouts.

This will also apply to constituencies that have had their MP's withdraw their candidacy with North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb and Broadland MP Keith Simpson both standing down.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "We would encourage everyone who is eligible to register to take part in any election which you can do via your local district council or register online."

