Coronavirus: Here’s how health workers and volunteers can get a permit for free parking

PUBLISHED: 17:33 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 31 March 2020

Health workers and volunteers can apply for a permit to park for free. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

Volunteers and health workers can get a new parking permit from today to make it easier for them to park across Norfolk while helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin

County, city, borough and district councils have joined forces to create the new permits, which will allow free parking on-street and in council-run car parks for key workers and community volunteers helping people across Norfolk.

Outside of Norwich people can apply online for the new COVID-19 Response Permit by providing a photo of their work ID badge or proof they are registered with the NHS scheme, if they are a community volunteer.

In Norwich, organisations can apply to the city council for a key worker permit that is emailed to them for eligible users to print off at home or work.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the Norfolk Parking Partnership, said: “The way people have risen to the challenges of the pandemic is truly remarkable and we want to do all we can to support those who are out there looking after communities across Norfolk. NHS, social care staff and community volunteers can all get the new permit.

You may also want to watch:

“I also want to thank, and urge others to support, all the parking enforcement officers who are still working to make sure our streets stay clear and accessible for our colleagues in the police, ambulance and fire services.”

Even though roads are quieter as people stay indoors, authorities are running a reduced level of parking enforcement to make sure blue light services, as well as bin collections and food delivery trucks, are still able to access people’s homes.

The new permit will allow free parking in all council run car parks, in on-street pay and display bays, permit parking and time limited waiting bays.

However, to ensure vital spaces will still remain available, and roads accessible for emergency services, the new rules will not apply to disabled parking bays, loading bays, car club spaces and double yellow lines.

Initially permits will be valid for three months, however this will be extended if necessary.

They can be applied for here.

