How did your MP vote on controversial Brexit bill?

Clockwise from top left, James Wild MP, Brandon Lewis MP, Duncan Baker MP and Chloe Smith MP. Picture: Archant Archant

A Norfolk Conservative MP who abstained on a controversial Brexit parliamentary vote has said he “100pc supports the government”.

Proposed legislation would give Boris Johnson’s government the powers to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement signed with the European Union (EU).

The new law is intended to allow goods and services to travel freely throughout the four nations, after the UK exits the EU on January 1.

The bill passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons (HoC) on Monday, September 14, after being voted in by 340 votes to 263, with all but two of Norfolk’s MPs voting in support of the law.

But the UK internal markets bill, which has yet to pass several stages of scrutiny, could still face opposition after an amendment was tabled to give parliament a veto on any override of the deal.

The Conservatives' George Freeman has held his seat in Mid Norfolk. Picture: Archant The Conservatives' George Freeman has held his seat in Mid Norfolk. Picture: Archant

The row comes after Great Yarmouth MP and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis told the HoC: “Yes, this [bill] does break international law in a very specific and limited way.”

However, during the debate, the prime minister said he would never invoke the powers in the internal market bill if a trade deal with the EU was agreed.

George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, abstained on the Commons vote on Monday.

He said: “I 100pc support the government in negotiating hard for a good trade deal with the EU in line with the Withdrawal Agreement the prime minister negotiated last year and on the basis of which we won the election and which he signed in the treaty in January.

“If the EU don’t stick to that Agreement we need to be ready to take unilateral steps to protect the UK.

“But we shouldn’t be the ones to break it. This country is respected worldwide as people who honour our word.

Clive Lewis and Brandon Lewis. Pictures: Archant Clive Lewis and Brandon Lewis. Pictures: Archant

“So I’m delighted the prime minister has accepted the proposal for a time lock set out in our amendment.”

How did your MP vote?

• Broadland, Jerome Mayhew, For

• Great Yarmouth, Brandon Lewis - For

• Mid Norfolk, George Freeman - Abstained

• North Norfolk, Duncan Baker - For

• North West Norfolk, James Wild - For

• Norwich North, Chloe Smith, - For

• Norwich South, Clive Lewis - Against

• South Norfolk, Richard Bacon - For

• South West Norfolk, Liz Truss - For

• Waveney, Peter Aldous - For

