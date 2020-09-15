Search

Advanced search

Video

How did your MP vote on controversial Brexit bill?

PUBLISHED: 18:43 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 15 September 2020

Clockwise from top left, James Wild MP, Brandon Lewis MP, Duncan Baker MP and Chloe Smith MP. Picture: Archant

Clockwise from top left, James Wild MP, Brandon Lewis MP, Duncan Baker MP and Chloe Smith MP. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norfolk Conservative MP who abstained on a controversial Brexit parliamentary vote has said he “100pc supports the government”.

Proposed legislation would give Boris Johnson’s government the powers to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement signed with the European Union (EU).

The new law is intended to allow goods and services to travel freely throughout the four nations, after the UK exits the EU on January 1.

The bill passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons (HoC) on Monday, September 14, after being voted in by 340 votes to 263, with all but two of Norfolk’s MPs voting in support of the law.

But the UK internal markets bill, which has yet to pass several stages of scrutiny, could still face opposition after an amendment was tabled to give parliament a veto on any override of the deal.

The Conservatives' George Freeman has held his seat in Mid Norfolk. Picture: ArchantThe Conservatives' George Freeman has held his seat in Mid Norfolk. Picture: Archant

READ MORE: Norfolk MP defends £48,000 donations from duo with links to Russia

The row comes after Great Yarmouth MP and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis told the HoC: “Yes, this [bill] does break international law in a very specific and limited way.”

However, during the debate, the prime minister said he would never invoke the powers in the internal market bill if a trade deal with the EU was agreed.

George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, abstained on the Commons vote on Monday.

He said: “I 100pc support the government in negotiating hard for a good trade deal with the EU in line with the Withdrawal Agreement the prime minister negotiated last year and on the basis of which we won the election and which he signed in the treaty in January.

“If the EU don’t stick to that Agreement we need to be ready to take unilateral steps to protect the UK.

READ MORE: MP Chloe Smith responds to criticism of her husband calling coronavirus a ‘mental illness’

“But we shouldn’t be the ones to break it. This country is respected worldwide as people who honour our word.

Clive Lewis and Brandon Lewis. Pictures: ArchantClive Lewis and Brandon Lewis. Pictures: Archant

“So I’m delighted the prime minister has accepted the proposal for a time lock set out in our amendment.”

How did your MP vote?

• Broadland, Jerome Mayhew, For

• Great Yarmouth, Brandon Lewis - For

• Mid Norfolk, George Freeman - Abstained

• North Norfolk, Duncan Baker - For

• North West Norfolk, James Wild - For

• Norwich North, Chloe Smith, - For

• Norwich South, Clive Lewis - Against

• South Norfolk, Richard Bacon - For

• South West Norfolk, Liz Truss - For

• Waveney, Peter Aldous - For

READ MORE: MP’s ‘emergency meeting’ amid track and trace concern around Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police cordon and forensics at scene of incident at side of river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police cordon and forensics at scene of incident at side of river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

Couple charged with the murder of their three-month old daughter

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk beach named one of the best on earth

Gorleston beach wins TripAdvisor Award. Dimascios Ice cream Team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Emi Buendia: A ‘come and get me plea’ or a realistic outlook?

Emi Buendia insists his head hasn't been turned despite speculation linking him with a move away. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Girl, 13, punched and kicked during park assault

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes