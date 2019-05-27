Video

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

It was a good night for the Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens in the East of England European elections - but how did people vote where you live?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brexit Party candidates at the count at Chelmsford, Picture: NEIL PERRY Brexit Party candidates at the count at Chelmsford, Picture: NEIL PERRY

The East will be represented by three Brexit Party MEPs in Brussels and Strasbourg, the Lib Dems have two, the Greens one and the Conservatives one.

Across the East, the Brexit Party took 38pc of the vote, with 604,715, the Lib Dems were up by 15.7pc to 22.6pc with 361,563 and the Greens up 4.2pc to 12.7pc with 202,460 votes.

The Conservatives were down 18.1pc to 10.25pc with 163,830, while Labour plunged 8.5pc to 8.7pc with 139.460 votes. Change UK took 3.7pc of the vote share, with 58,274, while UKIP were down 31pc to 3.4pc with 54,676 votes.

But the individual breakdowns from each of the districts show how various parts of the region voted.

New Green Party MEP Dr Catherine Rowett with her colleagues after the result was declared. Picture: PAUL GEATER New Green Party MEP Dr Catherine Rowett with her colleagues after the result was declared. Picture: PAUL GEATER

NORWICH

Fresh from their resurgence at the city council elections earlier this month, the Greens garnered the most votes, with Labour pushed down into fourth place.

With 9,529 votes, the Greens took 26pc of the vote share, with the 8,880 crosses next to the Lib Dem names putting them in second place with 24pc of the share.

Liberal Democrat MEPs Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha. Picture: NEIL PERRY Liberal Democrat MEPs Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha. Picture: NEIL PERRY

The Brexit Party were in third, with 7,820 votes, while Labour's 6,239 was 12.5pc down on last time around. The Conservatives got 1,915 votes. a fall of 9.3pc.

Green Party: 9,529

Lib Dems: 8,800

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Brexit Party: 7,820

Labour: 6,239

Conservatives: 1,915

Change UK: 1,197

UKIP: 949

English Democrats: 197

Csordas, Attila: 71

Rejected: 202

Total: 36,717

GREAT YARMOUTH

Unsurprisingly, for a town where 71.5pc voted to leave in the EU Referendum, the Brexit Party hoovered up more than half of the vote share in the European Election, with 11,552 voting for Nigel Farage's recently-formed party. It was much of a muchness for Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, while the Greens will be pleased to have picked up 1,748 votes in a town which is not a traditional hunting ground for them. UKIP got just 1,267 votes in an area where they once harboured high hopes.

Brexit Party: 11,552

Labour: 2,236

Conservatives: 2,114

Liberal Democrats: 2,079

Green Party: 1,748

UKIP: 1,267

Change UK: 562

English Democrats: 186

Csordas, Attila: 44

Rejected: 162

Total: 21,950

WEST NORFOLK

Just under half of those who voted (47pc) did so in support of the Brexit Party, which registered 17,865 votes. The Lib Dems will be pleased with their second spot and nearly 14pc of the vote share, while the Green Party's 4,052 votes put them only 464 votes behind the third placed Conservatives, who took 12pc of the vote share. Labour languished in fifth spot, with their 2,505 votes earning them just 6.5pc of the vote share.

Brexit Party: 17,865

Liberal Democrats: 5,248

Conservatives: 4,516

Green Party: 4,052

Labour Party: 2,505

UKIP: 1,769

Change UK: 1,386

English Democrats: 297

Csordas, Attila: 82

Rejected: 263

Total: 37,983

BRECKLAND

A bruising result in what is traditionally a true blue heartland, with the Conservatives down in third place, with less than 4,000 votes. The Brexit Party's 15,626 votes got them 45pc of the vote share, while the 5,121 for the Liberal Democrats handed them 14.8pc and the 4,220 for the Greens meant that party had 12.2oc

Brexit Party: 15,626

Liberal Democrats: 5,121

Green Party: 4,220

Conservatives: 3,971

Labour: 2,113

UKIP: 1,656

Change UK: 1,014

English Democrats: 288

Csordas, Attila: 76

Rejected: 314

Total: 34,399

NORTH NORFOLK

The Liberal Democrats were the big winners in the district council elections earlier this month and their 8,966 European election votes in North Norfolk was among their highest tally in Norfolk. But the Brexit Party still garnered more votes than them, with 13,400 votes handing them 41.3pc of the vote share. The third placed Green Party pushed the Conservatives down to fourth, but it was even worse for Labour who finished in sixth place, below UKIP.

Brexit Party: 13,400

Liberal Democrats: 8,966

Green Party: 3,279

Conservatives: 2,866

UKIP: 1,325

Labour: 1,236

Change UK: 760

English Democrats: 267

Csordas, Attila: 53

Rejected: 245

Total: 32,409

SOUTH NORFOLK A chastening result for another of Norfolk's Conservative heartlands. The highest tally anywhere in Norfolk for the Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party taking some 9,500 more votes than the Conservatives managed to muster. Another good outing for the Green Party, with 6,547 votes, while Change UK finished above UKIP.

Brexit Party: 14,288

Liberal Democrats: 9,495

Green Party: 6,547

Conservatives: 4,774

Labour: 2,305

Change UK: 1,421

UKIP: 1,255

English Democrats: 268

Csordas, Attila: 91

Rejected: Not available

Total: Not available

BROADLAND

Not yet available

EAST SUFFOLK

The Brexit Party were the winners in the newly-created district, although their 39pc share of the vote was lower than in some other parts of the region. The Liberal Democrats took just under 20pc of the vote share, while the 11,289 votes for the Greens left them not far behind with 16pc. The Conservatives were fourth and Labour fifth.

Brexit Party: 27,745

Liberal Democrats: 13,893

Green Party: 11,289

Conservatives: 7,758

Labour: 4,818

UKIP: 2,283

Change UK: 2,132

English Democrats: 524

Csordas, Attila: 138

Rejected: 473

Total: 71,053

The seven MEPs who have been elected for the eastern region are: Richard Tice, Michael Heaver, June Mummery (Brexit Party), Barbara Gibson, Lucy Nethsingha (Liberal Democrats), Catherine Rowett (Green) and Geoffrey Van Orden (Conservative).