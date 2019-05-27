European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?
Archant
It was a good night for the Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens in the East of England European elections - but how did people vote where you live?
The East will be represented by three Brexit Party MEPs in Brussels and Strasbourg, the Lib Dems have two, the Greens one and the Conservatives one.
Across the East, the Brexit Party took 38pc of the vote, with 604,715, the Lib Dems were up by 15.7pc to 22.6pc with 361,563 and the Greens up 4.2pc to 12.7pc with 202,460 votes.
The Conservatives were down 18.1pc to 10.25pc with 163,830, while Labour plunged 8.5pc to 8.7pc with 139.460 votes. Change UK took 3.7pc of the vote share, with 58,274, while UKIP were down 31pc to 3.4pc with 54,676 votes.
But the individual breakdowns from each of the districts show how various parts of the region voted.
NORWICH
Fresh from their resurgence at the city council elections earlier this month, the Greens garnered the most votes, with Labour pushed down into fourth place.
With 9,529 votes, the Greens took 26pc of the vote share, with the 8,880 crosses next to the Lib Dem names putting them in second place with 24pc of the share.
The Brexit Party were in third, with 7,820 votes, while Labour's 6,239 was 12.5pc down on last time around. The Conservatives got 1,915 votes. a fall of 9.3pc.
Green Party: 9,529
Lib Dems: 8,800
Brexit Party: 7,820
Labour: 6,239
Conservatives: 1,915
Change UK: 1,197
UKIP: 949
English Democrats: 197
Csordas, Attila: 71
Rejected: 202
Total: 36,717
GREAT YARMOUTH
Unsurprisingly, for a town where 71.5pc voted to leave in the EU Referendum, the Brexit Party hoovered up more than half of the vote share in the European Election, with 11,552 voting for Nigel Farage's recently-formed party. It was much of a muchness for Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, while the Greens will be pleased to have picked up 1,748 votes in a town which is not a traditional hunting ground for them. UKIP got just 1,267 votes in an area where they once harboured high hopes.
Brexit Party: 11,552
Labour: 2,236
Conservatives: 2,114
Liberal Democrats: 2,079
Green Party: 1,748
UKIP: 1,267
Change UK: 562
English Democrats: 186
Csordas, Attila: 44
Rejected: 162
Total: 21,950
WEST NORFOLK
Just under half of those who voted (47pc) did so in support of the Brexit Party, which registered 17,865 votes. The Lib Dems will be pleased with their second spot and nearly 14pc of the vote share, while the Green Party's 4,052 votes put them only 464 votes behind the third placed Conservatives, who took 12pc of the vote share. Labour languished in fifth spot, with their 2,505 votes earning them just 6.5pc of the vote share.
Brexit Party: 17,865
Liberal Democrats: 5,248
Conservatives: 4,516
Green Party: 4,052
Labour Party: 2,505
UKIP: 1,769
Change UK: 1,386
English Democrats: 297
Csordas, Attila: 82
Rejected: 263
Total: 37,983
BRECKLAND
A bruising result in what is traditionally a true blue heartland, with the Conservatives down in third place, with less than 4,000 votes. The Brexit Party's 15,626 votes got them 45pc of the vote share, while the 5,121 for the Liberal Democrats handed them 14.8pc and the 4,220 for the Greens meant that party had 12.2oc
Brexit Party: 15,626
Liberal Democrats: 5,121
Green Party: 4,220
Conservatives: 3,971
Labour: 2,113
UKIP: 1,656
Change UK: 1,014
English Democrats: 288
Csordas, Attila: 76
Rejected: 314
Total: 34,399
NORTH NORFOLK
The Liberal Democrats were the big winners in the district council elections earlier this month and their 8,966 European election votes in North Norfolk was among their highest tally in Norfolk. But the Brexit Party still garnered more votes than them, with 13,400 votes handing them 41.3pc of the vote share. The third placed Green Party pushed the Conservatives down to fourth, but it was even worse for Labour who finished in sixth place, below UKIP.
Brexit Party: 13,400
Liberal Democrats: 8,966
Green Party: 3,279
Conservatives: 2,866
UKIP: 1,325
Labour: 1,236
Change UK: 760
English Democrats: 267
Csordas, Attila: 53
Rejected: 245
Total: 32,409
SOUTH NORFOLK A chastening result for another of Norfolk's Conservative heartlands. The highest tally anywhere in Norfolk for the Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party taking some 9,500 more votes than the Conservatives managed to muster. Another good outing for the Green Party, with 6,547 votes, while Change UK finished above UKIP.
Brexit Party: 14,288
Liberal Democrats: 9,495
Green Party: 6,547
Conservatives: 4,774
Labour: 2,305
Change UK: 1,421
UKIP: 1,255
English Democrats: 268
Csordas, Attila: 91
Rejected: Not available
Total: Not available
BROADLAND
Not yet available
EAST SUFFOLK
The Brexit Party were the winners in the newly-created district, although their 39pc share of the vote was lower than in some other parts of the region. The Liberal Democrats took just under 20pc of the vote share, while the 11,289 votes for the Greens left them not far behind with 16pc. The Conservatives were fourth and Labour fifth.
Brexit Party: 27,745
Liberal Democrats: 13,893
Green Party: 11,289
Conservatives: 7,758
Labour: 4,818
UKIP: 2,283
Change UK: 2,132
English Democrats: 524
Csordas, Attila: 138
Rejected: 473
Total: 71,053
The seven MEPs who have been elected for the eastern region are: Richard Tice, Michael Heaver, June Mummery (Brexit Party), Barbara Gibson, Lucy Nethsingha (Liberal Democrats), Catherine Rowett (Green) and Geoffrey Van Orden (Conservative).