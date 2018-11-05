Search

Advanced search

How £4.2m boost will be used to ease pressure on Norfolk’s hospitals this winter

05 November, 2018 - 13:39
Efforrts are to be made to prevent a repeat of last winter's crisis . Pic: IAN BURT

Efforrts are to be made to prevent a repeat of last winter's crisis . Pic: IAN BURT

Archant © 2008

Shop workers worried about the future of their jobs are to be targeted in a recruitment blitz for care workers - to help ease winter pressures on hospitals.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Picture Norfolk County CouncilJames Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Picture Norfolk County Council

Last winter, Norfolk’s health and social care system struggled to cope. Thousands of patients waited more than an hour to be transferred from ambulances to the county’s hospitals, while wards were regularly packed above the recommended safe limit of 85pc occupancy.

Targets over social care-related discharges from hospitals were missed by Norfolk County Council. But they pledge this year will be different, with closer working with the NHS and the aid of £4.2m of extra cash from the government.

Members of the council’s adult social care committee heard how £730,000 will be used to avoid unnecessary delays in hospital for people with mental health difficulties, with dementia and people at the end of their lives who want to die at home.

Some of that money will also be used to provide extra care for people back home in the days after they have been discharged.

A slice of £2.2m will be spent on a targeted recruitment campaign for the independent care sector and James Bullion, director of adult social care, said that could see High Street workers targeted to encourage them to switch careers.

He said: “What it will address is the positive nature of what it is to work in the care sector and being a carer and break the negative image that the sector has.

“There might be people in the retail sector who see that sector is declining and want to work in the care sector. This campaign is absolutely essential if we are to work constructively with the care sector.”

More than a million pounds will also be used to bolster short-term capacity in homecare and care homes and to pay for packages of care.

Conservative councillor Penny Carpenter said the public did not want to see more ambulances queuing outside hospitals.

Mark Burgess, chief operating officer for North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, who is co-ordinating planning for winter pressures in Norfolk and Waveney, said extra assessment bays would be provided for ambulances to speed up hospital admissions.

Bill Borrett, Conservative committee chairman, said planning had taken a “quantum leap” forward.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast