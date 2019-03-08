Search

Caravans move on from land near Spixworth owned by housing group

PUBLISHED: 16:04 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 24 September 2019

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A housing group is in the process of securing one of its sites near Norwich after a group of Travellers moved on.

At least two caravans and a Ford Transit had moved onto land off Buxton Road between Spixworth and Old Catton in the past few days.

Children and families could be seen from the road in the long grass on the land which had been fenced off with "Danger, keep out" signs on a gate which had been opened.

Andrew Doylend, regional director of Orbit Homes East, which owns the land, had said: "We take matters of unauthorised access extremely seriously and are working with the police and local council to ensure that the issue is dealt with swiftly. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will initiate legal action if necessary."

But the housing group said the caravans have now moved on and Orbit Homes East were in the process of securing the premises so that no one can break in again.

